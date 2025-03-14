Military deploying to Van Horn station

VAN HORN, Texas (KVIA) -- Military personnel will help Border Patrol "enhance border security operations" at its Van Horn, Alpine, and Presidio stations.

The military personnel will deploy to help agents surveil, gather intelligence, and support logistics, bolstering the region's illegal crossing detection and mitigation capabilities. That is according to a CBP spokesperson.

“The deployment of military personnel will enhance our operational effectiveness and provide valuable support to our agents in the field,” said Lloyd M. Easterling, Chief Patrol Agent of the Big Bend Sector. “Collaboration with our federal, state and local partners is essential in maintaining border security and ensuring the safety of our communities.”

The Van Horn station is located in the Big Bend Sector, which covers an area spanning from Culberson County to the Texas panhandle, as well as the entire state of Oklahoma.