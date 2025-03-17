Man who called Border Patrol agent ‘traitor’ charged with assault

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 28-year-old Santa Teresa resident Andrew Josiah Segura is charged with assault after two alleged incidents involving CBP employees.

Court documents state that Segura "allegedly verbally threatened" a Border Patrol agent at the Love's Travel Shop on February 11, 2025. He is accused of calling the agent a "traitor," and threatening to "smack" the agent.

Then on February 19, 2025, Segura is accused of confronting two CBP employees in uniform at a post office. He called one employee a "traitor," and told them to watch their back. He is accused of physically assaulting the second employee. Federal prosecutors accuse Segura of pushing the employee and bruising his arm. Witnesses claim that Segura's actions appeared to be unprovoked and targeted at the CBP employees because of their employment.

Segura is set to remain in prison pending his trial, which does not have a set date yet. He could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.