National Guard officers died in Juarez crash

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A City of Juarez spokesperson says three National Guard officers died in a car crash after the driver was hit by a bullet accidentally discharged by an officer's weapon.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver hit the accelerator when he was hit by the bullet, crashing the truck he was driving into a concrete pole and seriously injuring two other officers riding in the truck. They died on the way to the hospital.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Ejército Nacional Avenue while the federal agents were patrolling the area.

Officials have not publicly identified the officers who died in the crash.