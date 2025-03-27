Teen tried to smuggle drugs into El Paso, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP arrested an American teen for allegedly trying to smuggle 16.2 pounds of meth and 2.2 pounds of fentanyl through the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry. CBP officials did not release the 18-year-old's name.

Officers seized the drugs around 1 AM March 26, 2025 from the teen's 2008 Nissan Altima. He was trying to cross from Mexico into the Unite States, according to CBP officials. A drug-sniffing dog detected the drugs in the car and alerted officers, who then used a nonintrusive Z-Portal scan to find the bundled drugs packaged into compartments in the car.

Officers then transferred the teen to Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

"HSI is now conducting a thorough investigation into the attempted smuggling incident, which has led to federal charges related to the importation of controlled substances," a CBP spokesperson explained. "This proactive response underscores the commitment to combating illegal activities and ensuring public safety."