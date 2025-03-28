Albuquerque man accused of attempted bologna smuggling

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A CBP Agriculture Canine named Harlee found 22 large rolls of prohibited pork bologna that an American man was trying to illegally bring into the U.S.

Courtesy: CBP

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. which can have a devastating impact to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

The 52-year-old Albuquerque resident tried crossing over at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry early in the morning on March 28, 2025. He told CBP officers that he did not have any agricultural products to declare, but was directed to a secondary inspection. That is when CBP officials say Harlee found the bologna and 60 undeclared Tramadol tablets in the car.

Courtesy: CBP

The driver received a $1,000 promissory note for the medication violation, as Tramadol is a schedule IV-controlled substance. The CBP officers referred the alleged bologna smuggling case to the USDA's Investigative and Enforcement Services. The man, who has not been publicly identified, could face up to $10,000 in penalties if found guilty. CBP seized and destroyed the bologna per USDA regulations, officials explained today.