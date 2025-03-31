City of Juárez shuts down restaurants over alleged lack of licenses

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez city officials temporarily shut down three recently-opened businesses due to a lack of permits and licenses businesses must have before opening.

One Jack in the Box, Denny's, and McDonald's south of the city were the businesses closed.

The city's Urban Development Department said in a statement they invite all the Ciudad Juárez community, especially entrepreneurs and investors to issue the necessary documents to operate their businesses in accordance with current regulations.

"All companies and franchises wishing to open their doors in the city are welcome, but they must comply with the guidelines established by the Municipality of Juárez," General Director of Urban Development Claudia Morales Medina emphasized.

"Among the most important documents they must obtain are the Land Use and Operating License, among other requirements established by local authorities," the city said.

Officials say the McDonald's, Denny's, and Jack in the Box did not have the corresponding Operating License or Civil Protection Report. In response, the companies were invited to regularize their status with the General Directorate of Urban Development.

"The invitation is extended to all investors and entrepreneurs who wish to open their businesses: it is essential that they review the operating requirements by visiting the General Directorate of Urban Development, located at 100 Pino Suárez Street," Morales added.