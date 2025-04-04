Skip to Content
On the Border

Private security groups in Juárez assisting law enforcement

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
Published 12:00 PM

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Crime and violence south of the border has been notorious for over a decade, especially in the Ciudad Juárez - El Paso borderplex.

Mexican law enforcement at all three levels of government continues its efforts to decrease crime rates and increase safety for all residents in the borderland. Still, they also require assistance from independent and private security groups to combat crime.

ABC-7 spoke with the Private Security Companies Association of Ciudad Juárez (A.E.S.P) to learn about their role in public safety, as well as their cooperation with local, state, and federal law enforcement on the border and across Mexico.

More updates will follow in later newscasts.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

