Trump cancels legal status for 900,000

DHS cancels parole status for 900,000 paroled through government app

The Department of Homeland Security revoked parole status for those who used the CBP One App to obtain the status. The move puts over 900,000 migrants up for deportation.

Parole status is a two-year temporary authorization to be in the United States due to circumstances in the home country.

President Donald Trump answers a reporters question during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. AP via ABC

The CBP One App was a cornerstone of the Biden administration's immigration policy to limit the flow of migrants along the southwest border. Migrants who used the app could apply for parole status, and in some cases, were successful in getting it.

"The Biden administration abused the parole authority to allow millions of illegal aliens into the U.S. which further fueled the worst border crisis in U.S. history," a senior DHS spokesperson claimed.

Migrants received a formal email notification from DHS letting them know their parole was canceled, and that they should self deport. The termination does not apply to Operation Allies Welcome parolees and Uniting for Ukraine, according to DHS.

-ABC News' Luke Barr