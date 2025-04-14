Skip to Content
119 pounds of meth seized in El Paso

Published 3:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officials say that officers at the Ysleta international crossing seized 119.3 pounds of meth hidden inside of a car driven by a 32-year-old Mexican man.

The officers found the drugs just before 1 PM on April 11, 2015 when the man drove over the bridge and a scanner picked up anomalies in his car.

"A CBP drug-sniffing dog searched the car and provided a positive alert to the rear of the car," a CBP spokesperson explained. "CBP officers searched the vehicle and located 110 colorful bundles in the spare tire compartment. The contents of the packages tested positive for methamphetamine."

The CBP officers then turned the man over to HSI special agents. The man is expected to face importation of controlled substance charges, according to CBP officials.

