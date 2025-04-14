Woman caught smuggling three drug packages in private areas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officials say that over the weekend, officers at the Paso Del Norte international crossing seized fentanyl and meth hidden in the rectum and vagina of a 33-year-old American woman.

The woman was trying to walk across the border bridge when officers suspected her of internal drug smuggling. They got a search warrant and took her to a medical center, where medical personnel performed a CT scan and found 0.02786 kilograms of meth, 0.05212 kilograms of blue pills containing fentanyl, and 0.03732 kilograms of powder containing fentanyl.

The drugs found inside of the woman (Courtesy: CBP)

CBP officials say the woman was one of nine people who were caught attempting to smuggle fentanyl and meth into the U.S.

“This is an exceptionally dangerous practice, and anyone thinking about smuggling drugs inside their body–or at all–should strongly reconsider their choices,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Not only are the legal consequences severe, but the results could be lethal if the packaging were to rupture inside their bodies.”