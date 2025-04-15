QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should immigrant Abrego Garcia be returned to the United States?

President Donald Trump met Monday with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, at the White House.

The discussion inevitably turned to the detention of U.S. immigrant Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an El Salvador native married to a U.S. citizen who was sent to a mega prison called CECOT. The government has said Abrego Garcia was wrongfully sent to the prison, which is known for its brtual and overcrowded conditions.

However, the Trump administration also says it doesn't have a way to bring the man back, despite a Supreme Court ruling that the government work to facilitate his return. The administration has repeatedly accused Abrego Garcia of gang ties, though supporters say he is not affiliated with any gang.

On Monday, Bukele said he could not "smuggle" Abrego Garcia into the United States.

Do you think Abrego Garcia should be immediately brought back? Let us know by voting in the poll.