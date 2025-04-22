$9 million worth of counterfeit jewelry seized

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers seized a shipment of counterfeit designer jewelry worth more than $9 million.

Courtesy: CBP

They intercepted the shipment on April 9, 2025. It was coming in from China to a house in El Paso.

Courtesy: CBP

"The package contained 1,708 jewelry items such as rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces, which resembled the well-known luxury brand Van Cleef & Arpels’ 'Alhambra' line," a CBP official explained. "CBP worked with the trademark holder to confirm that the goods were not a legitimate product, and the seizure was authorized April 21."