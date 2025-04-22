Teen caught allegedly smuggling drugs in scooter into El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso seized 12.14 pounds of fentanyl and 0.3 pounds of cocaine yesterday, officials say.

The alleged smuggler had tried to hide the drugs in a scooter. The 18-year-old American woman driving the scooter is now in HSI custody and will face federal charges related to the failed smuggling attempt, CBP officials say.

The officers stopped the teen at 8 PM last night when the CBP's Mobile Enforcement Team noticed the scooter looked weird. They did a secondary exam with a drug-sniffing dog and found seven bundles in the battery compartment, one bundle containing cocaine, two containing fentanyl pills, and four containing powdered fentanyl, CBP officials explained.