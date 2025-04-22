Skip to Content
On the Border

Teen caught allegedly smuggling drugs in scooter into El Paso

CBP
By
New
Published 6:30 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers at the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso seized 12.14 pounds of fentanyl and 0.3 pounds of cocaine yesterday, officials say.

The alleged smuggler had tried to hide the drugs in a scooter. The 18-year-old American woman driving the scooter is now in HSI custody and will face federal charges related to the failed smuggling attempt, CBP officials say.

The officers stopped the teen at 8 PM last night when the CBP's Mobile Enforcement Team noticed the scooter looked weird. They did a secondary exam with a drug-sniffing dog and found seven bundles in the battery compartment, one bundle containing cocaine, two containing fentanyl pills, and four containing powdered fentanyl, CBP officials explained.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content