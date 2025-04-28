Skip to Content
Secretary Noem visits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited the El Paso region today.

A CBP spokesperson confirmed news of the visit to ABC-7.

The spokesperson says that Secretary Noem visited several sites, including the cross-border tunnel and the Paso Del Norte Bridge. She also rode an ATV along the border wall, visited the Border Patrol Special Operations Group, and saw a demonstration from the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) and Air and Marine Operations for CBP on Ft. Bliss.

Secretary Noem posted images of her visit to X afterward.

