Secretary Noem visits El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited the El Paso region today.

A CBP spokesperson confirmed news of the visit to ABC-7.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, we have the most secure border in American history.



In less than 100 days, daily border encounters are down 93% and migrant crossings are down 99.99% at the Darien Gap.⁰

The world is hearing our message: do not come to this… pic.twitter.com/J74beXxEBc — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 28, 2025

The spokesperson says that Secretary Noem visited several sites, including the cross-border tunnel and the Paso Del Norte Bridge. She also rode an ATV along the border wall, visited the Border Patrol Special Operations Group, and saw a demonstration from the Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) and Air and Marine Operations for CBP on Ft. Bliss.

Secretary Noem posted images of her visit to X afterward.