Woman arrested after drugs found hidden in dashboard

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers at the Fort Hancock port of entry seized 37.8 pounds of meth and 5.6 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a car driven by a 22-year-old American woman Wednesday.

Courtesy: CBP

CBP officials have not publicly released the woman's name.

Officers seized the drugs at around 7:30 PM when the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder the woman was driving was selected for a secondary exam. A drug-sniffing dog searched the car and found the drugs in the dashboard. The drugs were wrapped up in 38 bundles, officials say.



Courtesy: CBP

CBP officers then arrested the woman and turned her over to HSI special agents to face federal charges.