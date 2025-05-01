Woman arrested after drugs found hidden in dashboard
FORT HANCOCK, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers at the Fort Hancock port of entry seized 37.8 pounds of meth and 5.6 pounds of fentanyl hidden inside a car driven by a 22-year-old American woman Wednesday.
CBP officials have not publicly released the woman's name.
Officers seized the drugs at around 7:30 PM when the 2013 Nissan Pathfinder the woman was driving was selected for a secondary exam. A drug-sniffing dog searched the car and found the drugs in the dashboard. The drugs were wrapped up in 38 bundles, officials say.
CBP officers then arrested the woman and turned her over to HSI special agents to face federal charges.