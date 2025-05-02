Skip to Content
On the Border

‘Texas Defense Area’ set up from El Paso to Fort Hancock

U.S. Northern Command
Published 4:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Northern Command announced the establishment of another National Defense Area in El Paso.

U.S. Northern Command posted on X that the National Defense Area is now a part of Fort Bliss.

Officials also posted that Joint Task Force Southern Border troops will operate with the same authority and tasks as those in the New Mexico National Defense Area.

The land will stretch for about 63 miles, ending near Fort Hancock.

A spokesperson for U.S. Northern Command says troops will be using Strykers in the area.

Frank Fisher with IBWC sent the following statement:

"The USIBWC is in close contact with the Administration as we continue to work together to advance the health, safety, and prosperity of communities along the U.S.-Mexico border. We do not expect this recent order to negatively impact our flood control, water management, or other important missions along the Rio Grande."

Frank Fisher, IBWC

Emma Hoggard

