‘Texas Defense Area’ set up from El Paso to Fort Hancock

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Northern Command announced the establishment of another National Defense Area in El Paso.

U.S. Northern Command posted on X that the National Defense Area is now a part of Fort Bliss.

News: Another National Defense Area established in TX. El Paso NDA is now part of Ft. Bliss. @JointTFSB troops under #USNORTHCOM will operate with the same authorities & tasks as those in the NM NDA. LINK: https://t.co/Z6A5iORccs pic.twitter.com/xkCeK9qPJ1 — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) May 1, 2025

Officials also posted that Joint Task Force Southern Border troops will operate with the same authority and tasks as those in the New Mexico National Defense Area.

The land will stretch for about 63 miles, ending near Fort Hancock.

A spokesperson for U.S. Northern Command says troops will be using Strykers in the area.

Frank Fisher with IBWC sent the following statement: