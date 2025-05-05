American man accused of trying to smuggle ammunition into Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers seized 4,030 rounds of ammunition from a 33-year-old American man during a southbound inspection at the Bridge of the Americas.

Courtesy: CBP

The seizure happened just before 9 AM when the man, driving a Mercedes Benz, tried to cross into Mexico. He ignored officers' directions to shut off his engine for an inspection and instead continued driving forward, CBP officials say. The officers used tire deflation devices to stop him. They then used a taser to "gain control of the noncompliant driver," CBP officials explained.

Courtesy: CBP

"CBP officers seized the vehicle, ammunition, and currency," the CBP officials explained. "The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations to face charges associated with the failed smuggling attempt."

CBP officials have not publicly identified the man.