Woman tried to smuggle meth with teen grandchild in her car, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officials say officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry caught a 55-year-old American woman trying to bring 70.4 pounds of meth into the country on Sunday. Officials say she was with her teen grandchild at the time.

Courtesy: CBP

Officers seized the drugs around noon after the woman's car was selected for a secondary inspection. Officers had been alerted to a possible smuggling attempt when they saw a bundle in the rear quarter panel. A drug-sniffing dog then found the drugs, hidden in the car and wrapped in 57 bundles.

CBP arrested the driver, who has not been publicly identified. The officers then turned the woman over to Texas DPS to face attempted smuggling charges.

Courtesy: CBP

“This is not the first time CBP has encountered grandparents smuggling drugs while traveling with family members,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Smugglers will employ any and all forms of deception in an effort to blend in with legitimate traffic in an attempt to decrease suspicion that they are involved in illicit activity.”