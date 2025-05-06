Federal Authorities Dismantle Major Fentanyl Trafficking Network Tied to Sinaloa Cartel

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) led to the arrest of 16 individuals and the seizure of record-breaking amounts of fentanyl, cash, firearms, and vehicles across five states. The operation led to the dismantling of what officials describe as one of the most dangerous drug trafficking organizations in U.S. history.

"Drugs seized in Albuquerque, NM."

“This historic drug seizure... removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States.”

Operation Overview: Multi-State Drug Takedown

Coordinated search warrants executed in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Salem, Oregon; Layton, Utah; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada led to the seizures and arrests, DEA officials say. The DEA confirmed this marks their largest fentanyl pill seizure to date, striking a major blow to the Sinaloa Cartel.

DEA Acting Administrator Robert Murphy:

“This wasn’t just a bust — it was a battlefield victory against a terrorist-backed network pumping death into our cities.”

Major Seizures by Location

Albuquerque, NM

396 kg of fentanyl pills, 11.5 kg fentanyl powder

49 firearms (including ghost guns and modified weapons)

$610,000 in cash

Multiple drugs: cocaine, heroin, meth

Two luxury vehicles valued at $140,000

"Drugs and cash seized in Albuquerque and Santa Fe, New Mexico," a DEA spokesperson stated.

"Guns seized in Albuquerque, New Mexico."

Salem, OR

$2.8 million in U.S. currency

Jewelry worth $50,000

Mercedes AMG and Ford F-150 Shelby

"Cash seized in Salem, Oregon."

Layton, UT

$780,000 in cash

Dodge TRX Mammoth valued at $150,000

"Cash seized in Layton, Utah."





"Dodge TRX Mammoth."

Phoenix, AZ

$390,000 in cash

72 lbs of meth, 13 kg of fentanyl pills

Cocaine, heroin

"Cash and drugs seized in Phoenix, Arizona."

Las Vegas, NV

Over $93,000 in cash

Cocaine, meth

One undocumented individual apprehended and removed

Key Suspects and Charges

DEA officials say the organization was allegedly led by Heriberto Salazar Amaya, 36, who now faces drug trafficking and immigration-related charges. Fifteen others face various federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, firearm violations, and possession with intent to distribute.

Additional individuals charged include:

Phillip Lovato, 39 — 110,000 fentanyl pills found in Santa Fe

Roberta Herrera, 31 — 365,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms found in her apartment with a minor present

Misael Lopez Rubio, 25 — 165.5 kg of fentanyl pills discovered in a rented storage unit