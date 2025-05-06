Federal Authorities Dismantle Major Fentanyl Trafficking Network Tied to Sinaloa Cartel
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) led to the arrest of 16 individuals and the seizure of record-breaking amounts of fentanyl, cash, firearms, and vehicles across five states. The operation led to the dismantling of what officials describe as one of the most dangerous drug trafficking organizations in U.S. history.
“This historic drug seizure... removes poison from our streets and protects American citizens from the scourge of fentanyl,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This Department of Justice will continue working with our law enforcement partners to dismantle every cartel network operating illegally in the United States.”
Operation Overview: Multi-State Drug Takedown
Coordinated search warrants executed in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Salem, Oregon; Layton, Utah; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada led to the seizures and arrests, DEA officials say. The DEA confirmed this marks their largest fentanyl pill seizure to date, striking a major blow to the Sinaloa Cartel.
DEA Acting Administrator Robert Murphy:
“This wasn’t just a bust — it was a battlefield victory against a terrorist-backed network pumping death into our cities.”
Major Seizures by Location
Albuquerque, NM
- 396 kg of fentanyl pills, 11.5 kg fentanyl powder
- 49 firearms (including ghost guns and modified weapons)
- $610,000 in cash
- Multiple drugs: cocaine, heroin, meth
- Two luxury vehicles valued at $140,000
Salem, OR
- $2.8 million in U.S. currency
- Jewelry worth $50,000
- Mercedes AMG and Ford F-150 Shelby
Layton, UT
- $780,000 in cash
- Dodge TRX Mammoth valued at $150,000
Phoenix, AZ
- $390,000 in cash
- 72 lbs of meth, 13 kg of fentanyl pills
- Cocaine, heroin
Las Vegas, NV
- Over $93,000 in cash
- Cocaine, meth
- One undocumented individual apprehended and removed
Key Suspects and Charges
DEA officials say the organization was allegedly led by Heriberto Salazar Amaya, 36, who now faces drug trafficking and immigration-related charges. Fifteen others face various federal indictments for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, firearm violations, and possession with intent to distribute.
Additional individuals charged include:
- Phillip Lovato, 39 — 110,000 fentanyl pills found in Santa Fe
- Roberta Herrera, 31 — 365,000 fentanyl pills, 24 firearms found in her apartment with a minor present
- Misael Lopez Rubio, 25 — 165.5 kg of fentanyl pills discovered in a rented storage unit