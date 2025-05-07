Governors of Texas, Chihuahua discuss border issues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott met Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván. They talked about border security coordination and expanding economic opportunities between the two states, according to a spokesperson for Governor Abbott's office.

"Governor Abbott kicked off the meeting touting the work of Texas law enforcement who continue to work with the Trump Administration to arrest, jail, and deport illegal immigrants, human and drug smugglers, and vicious criminals," the spokesperson explained. "Governor Campos emphasized the shared values of Texas and Chihuahua to ensure public safety and the implementation of strong border security measures to stop illegal immigration."

The spokesperson added that Abbott took the opportunity to highlight President Trump's border policies. He claimed that border crossings have decreased by 99.99% since Trump took office in January.

"Additionally, Governor Abbott and Governor Campos discussed the cross-border production of goods, noting mentioning that Mexico is Texas’ largest and most important trading partner," the spokesperson said. "The Governors also explored opportunities for Texas and Chihuahua to work together to increase investment in critical economic drivers like semiconductor and technology manufacturing industries."