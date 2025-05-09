Skip to Content
American woman arrested for smuggling fentanyl inside her body

Published 12:08 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers caught a 40-year-old American woman smuggling 113 grams of fentanyl inside of her private area, according to officials.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was trying to walk over the Paso Del Norte international crossing when she was arrested and turned over to HSI to face federal smuggling attempt charges.

Officers arrested the woman Wednesday morning after an inspection revealed she had a foreign object concealed in her body, officials say.

A medical exam confirmed the object and medical staff were able to remove it, according to CBP officials.

