Smuggled bologna seized at PDN bridge

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP Agriculture Specialists at the Paso Del Norte international crossing confiscated 25 large rolls of pork bologna, two packs of pork ham, and 16 rolls of pork chorizo that a 61-year-old man tried to cross into the U.S. last night.

The man had not declared any of the prohibited items, then officers saw the rolls of meat under the floor mats, CBP officials say.

A secondary exam then revealed all of the hidden products, which were then seized and destroyed by CBP under USDA regulations. Pork products have the potential to spread foreign animal disease in the U.S. and are therefore prohibited, according to CBP officials.

Courtesy: CBP

"The seizure marks the second time the individual was caught attempting to smuggle pork bologna from Mexico to the U.S. at the El Paso port of entry," CBP officials explain. "The man was previously assessed a $1,000 penalty after CBP agriculture specialists discovered 30 rolls of bologna in the vehicle he was driving."

CBP officials say this most recent case is being referred to the USDA Investigative and Enforcement Services. CBP is also exploring civil penalties. Officials did not publicly identify the man.