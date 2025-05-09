Xtra: National Defense Area in place

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With the National Defense Areas now in place across the borderland region.

Troops assigned to the Joint Task Force - "southern border", are actively patrolling the border with Mexico along Texas and New Mexico.

This following actions by the Trump Administration to give the military "direct control" of the designated areas.

Service members are able to detain anyone entering the NDA's , until customs and border protection officers can formally arrest them.

Troops are also doing joint patrols with "Stryker armored vehicles" and border patrol agents."

This, to expand the capabilities to monitor the border.

According to a spokesperson, the vehicles and their cameras and sensors are meant to provide more dynamic surveillance.

"These vehicles add an element of unpredictability for those considering illegal entry into the United States. Knowing soldiers and Strykers are on the move is another deterrent to conducting illegal crossings, human trafficking, and drug smuggling across the border."