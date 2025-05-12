American found with 28.5 pounds of cocaine in Tornillo: CBP

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officials at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo seized 28.5 pounds of cocaine from a 25-year-old American woman on Friday.

CBP officials say the woman was driving across from Mexico at around 1:30 PM. Officers selected her for a secondary exam and a drug-sniffing dog found the drugs wrapped in 14 foil-wrapped bundles hidden in the wheel and dashboard, CBP officials say. The bundles then tested positive for cocaine.

The CBP officers arrested the woman, who has not been identified publicly, and turned her over to Texas DPS to face charges connected with the incident.