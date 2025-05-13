Man tried smuggling fentanyl internally: CBP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers at the Bridge of the Americas seized 40 grams of powdered fentanyl and 57 grams of fentanyl pills from inside a 47-year-old man.

The seizure happened yesterday at 1:20 AM, according to CBP officials. They say the man was trying to walk over the border with the drugs hidden in his rectum. A drug-sniffing dog caught the man, who has not been publicly identified, according to CBP officials.

The CBP officers at the bridge took the man to a medical facility, where he passed three bundles of drugs later that morning. They then turned him over to HSI to face federal smuggling attempt charges.

“Fentanyl is a dangerous drug, and any exposure could be deadly but when it is in a powder form the danger increases exponentially,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Not only is the smuggler at risk but so is anyone else in the vicinity if the packaging would be compromised and the powder became airborne.”