Two arrested for illegally entering Texas National Defense Area

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Officials arrested Mexican nationals Juan Jose Medrano-Escobedo and Rosendo Dominguez-Morales for allegedly illegally entering the Texas National Defense Area near the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

This was not the pair's first time in the U.S., officials say. Federal prosecutors say Medrano-Escobedo has been removed from the country twice before, most recently in July 2024. He has previously been convicted of three felonies, including evading arrest in 2017 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in November 2023, prosecutors say.

Dominguez-Morales was last removed in August 2024 after a felony conviction for assault. He and Medrano-Escobedo are charged with two counts of violating defense property and one count count of illegal re-entry.

In separate cases this week, officials arrested Jared Isai Ramirez and Jesus Alberto Soriano as they tried to drive away from Border Patrol in Fabens. Court documents state that Ramirez lost control and hit a rock wall. He and his four passengers then got out and tried to run away, according to federal prosecutors. Agents then arrested Ramirez and picked up the passengers, all migrants, according to prosecutors. Soriano was driving in a separate car at the time and was arrested after he stopped. Prosecutors say Ramirez would be paid $300 per passenger. Soriano was implicated as a look out for the smuggling scheme, federal prosecutors say.