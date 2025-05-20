Father paid to have Honduran teen smuggled into U.S. so she could watch his kids: prosecutors

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Virginia resident Luis Alonso Argueta-Diaz, 35, is charged with conspiracy to transport a migrant.

Federal prosecutors say Argueta-Diaz arranged and paid for the smuggling of a 17-year-old Honduran into the U.S.

Court documents state that Border Patrol agents apprehended the teen near Santa Teresa on May 3, 2025. She had just unlawfully crossed into the U.S., prosecutors say.

The investigation then reportedly revealed that Argueta-Diaz had arranged and partially paid for the girl to be smuggled into the country. Argueta-Diaz told HSI that the girl was supposed to go live with him to help care for his children. That is all according to federal prosecutors.

Argueta-Diaz will remain in custody until his trial, which has not yet been scheduled.