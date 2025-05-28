Skip to Content
ICE arrests undocumented migrant accused of threatening to assassinate Trump

Department of Homeland Security
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) -- ICE arrested undocumented migrant Ramon Morales-Reyes, 54, after officials say he threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says that an ICE field intelligence officer received a handwritten letter in the mail from Morales-Reyes detailing his desire to shoot Trump at one of his rallies. The officer received the letter last week, Noem says. You can read the letter below.

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination. All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump.”

Officials say that Morales-Reyes, who is originally from Mexico, illegally entered the U.S. nine times from 1998 to 2005.

"His criminal record includes arrests for felony hit and run, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier," a spokesperson for Noem's office explained.

Morales-Reyes will stay in ICE custody at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin until his removal proceedings.

