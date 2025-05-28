Pursuit ends with apprehension of five migrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas DPS Trooper used the Precision Immobilization Technique to stop a car carrying five undocumented migrants. According to a spokesperson for Texas DPS, this happened on Loop 375 near Spur 1966 in El Paso.

The pursuit started around 9 AM Tuesday when a trooper tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and another trooper used the immobilization technique to stop the car.

"All occupants were apprehended: the driver was taken into custody by DPS, and US Border Patrol took the five other passengers, suspected to be illegal immigrants," the spokesperson explained. "The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time."