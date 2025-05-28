Skip to Content
On the Border

Pursuit ends with apprehension of five migrants

By
New
Published 1:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas DPS Trooper used the Precision Immobilization Technique to stop a car carrying five undocumented migrants. According to a spokesperson for Texas DPS, this happened on Loop 375 near Spur 1966 in El Paso.

The pursuit started around 9 AM Tuesday when a trooper tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop and another trooper used the immobilization technique to stop the car.

"All occupants were apprehended: the driver was taken into custody by DPS, and US Border Patrol took the five other passengers, suspected to be illegal immigrants," the spokesperson explained. "The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time."

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content