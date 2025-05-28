Wanted drug dealer turned over to U.S. authorities

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI and DEA worked with prosecutors in Mexico to arrest Mario S.B., a fugitive accused of drug distribution in the U.S.

Officials were able to track down and arrest Mario S.B. in Juarez on Tuesday. They found the 44-year-old in the El Barreal neighborhood.

Mexican officials say U.S. authorities have been looking for Mario S.B. since 2012. He is accused of cocaine and meth distribution in South Dakota and Minnesota.

Police handed Mario S.B. over to U.S. officials at the Stanton International Bridge in El Paso.