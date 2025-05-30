20.1 pounds of cocaine seized at Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers arrested a 22-year-old American man accused of smuggling 20.1 pounds of cocaine inside his car.

CBP officials say the officers caught the man at the Ysleta Port of Entry on Wednesday morning. A secondary examination revealed drugs stuck in the firewall and dashboard of the man's truck. Officials say a drug-sniffing dog helped find the packages, which tested positive for cocaine. Officers then seized the drugs.

CBP officers turned the man over to HSI special agents to face importation of controlled substance charges. CBP officials did not publicly identify the man.