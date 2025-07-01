Skip to Content
Alleged Mexican drug smuggler extradited to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican officials extradited Hector Adrian Rojero Ramos aka Teto, 54, to El Paso.

Ramos, a Mexican national, is facing a 14-count indictment connected with his alleged conspiracy to import heroin and fentanyl to Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, and elsewhere in the U.S. from January 2016 to August 2019.

Mexican authorities arrested Ramos in Mexico on June 25. He made his first federal court appearance in El Paso on June 27, 2025.

Ramos is facing the following charges: conspiracy to import a controlled substance and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Ramos could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

Officials did not provide any images of the extradition.

