CBP looking to build border barrier along south side of Mt. Cristo Rey, seeking public input

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is building a 1.32-mile stretch of new border barrier on the south side of Mt. Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico. CBP is currently seeking input from the community on the project's potential to impact the area's economy, environment, quality of life, and culture.

"Planned Border Barrier Construction in Doña Ana County, New Mexico," CBP officials explained. (Courtesy: CBP)

"CBP would construct approximately 1.07 miles of new border barrier along the existing patrol road on the western portion of the project area, as well as construct 0.25 miles of new border barrier and 1.49 miles of patrol road on the eastern portion of the project area. The barrier design for both sections will follow CBP's standard barrier design," CBP officials stated.

CBP is looking to build a 30-foot-high barrier with steel bollards approximately four inches apart. The proposed barrier is expected to include anti-climb features.

CBP officials are accepting comments until July 3, 2025. Those can be emailed to CBP at ElPasoComments@cbp.dhs.gov with the subject line “El Paso Sector Border Barrier Construction." You can also mail the following address: