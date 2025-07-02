A screwworm infestation caused a livestock import pause. Now 70,000 Mexican cattle are ready to enter the U.S.

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- As ports of entry along the southern border are about to gradually reopen to cattle imports, Mexican authorities announced that 70,000 cattle have met their health requirements and are ready for export.

Two New Mexico ports are preparing to restart livestock imports over the next few weeks, including the Columbus Port of Entry on the July 14 and the Santa Teresa Port of Entry on July 21. Imports had been temporarily paused due to a recent New World screwworm infestation among livestock in Central America and Mexico.

“Fortunately, this news is good news for the livestock sector and the primary sector in general," Mauro Parada Muñoz, state secretary for rural development, said. "With these good rains in recent days, the outlook for livestock farmers has changed, and with the reopening of the border to resume commercial activity, these good times are reinforced.”