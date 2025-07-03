CBP announces ‘record’ low migrant encounters for June

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Both CBP and DHS officials are announcing what they call historically low migrant encounters.

Officials say that in June, CBP had the lowest number of nationwide encounters at 25,243. Officials say that is a 12% decrease from February, when the Trump Administration set a previous record. CBP says that June's apprehensions are 89% lower than the monthly for the period between 2021 and 2024.

“The numbers don’t lie—under President Trump’s leadership, DHS and CBP have shattered records and delivered the most secure border in American history. The world is hearing our message: the border is closed to law breakers,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Under President Trump, our Border Patrol agents are empowered to do their job once again, secure our border and protect the American people.”