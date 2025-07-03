Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE for alleged ties to Sinaloa Cartel: DHS

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is being processed for "expedited removal," DHS said.

By Meredith Deliso

July 3, 2025, 1:07 PM

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., son of the legendary fighter, has been arrested and is being processed for "expedited removal" from the United States due to alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Chavez was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday in Studio City, California, DHS said. He is allegedly in the country illegally after overstaying a tourist visa, according to DHS.

Chavez lost to boxer and influencer Jake Paul in a fight on Saturday night in Anaheim, California.

Mexico's Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring ahead of his cruiserweight boxing bout against USA's Jake Paul at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., June 28, 2025. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

He has an active arrest warrant in Mexico "for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives," DHS said in a press release.

"Chavez is also believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," DHS said.

The boxer entered the country in August 2023 with a B2 tourist visa that was valid until February 2024, according to DHS. He filed an application for lawful permanent resident status in April 2024, according to DHS.

"Chavez’s application was based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, who is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman," DHS said.

Chavez's father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., is one of the greatest boxers of all-time and a huge celebrity in their native Mexico.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.