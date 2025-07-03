Migrants found hidden under flatbed, semi truck driver arrested

DEMING, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents arrested a semi truck driver accused of trying to transport 13 undocumented migrants near Deming, New Mexico.

Court documents state that on June 25, agents started following Jarol Wilberto Arroyo-Cerin, 40, as he drove a semi with an empty flatbed on a route commonly used to bypass the Border Patrol checkpoint near Deming. Officials say that using an empty flatbed is a common tactic used by Transnational Criminal Organizations to smuggle contraband and migrants into the U.S.

Trailer and empty flatbed (Courtesy: United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico)

When agents stopped the semi on New Mexico State Road 26, agents found the migrants stuffed into cramped compartments in the cab and along the bottom of the flatbed. They all lacked immigration documentation, according to federal prosecutors.

Illegal aliens hiding underneath the flatbed (Courtesy: United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Mexico)

Officials charged Arroyo-Cerin, who is a U.S. citizen from Maryland, with conspiracy to illegally bring, transport, hide, or encourage unauthorized migrants to enter or stay in the U.S. He will remain in custody pending a trial, which has not yet been scheduled, officials say.