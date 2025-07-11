Louisiana man charged with fleeing immigration checkpoint near Sierra Blanca

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents arrested Louisiana resident Benjamin Thomas Mackey for allegedly fleeing from the immigration checkpoint near Sierra Blanca.

Court documents state that agents referred Mackey to a secondary inspection at the checkpoint after a K-9 alert. Investigators say at first Mackey turned off his car, but then quickly turned it back on and drove off. Officials say one agent had to move out of the way to avoid being hit by Mackey's car.

"Two agents responded in pursuit on I-10 East, exceeding speeds over 120 mph," federal prosecutors explained. "Additional agents attempted to pull Mackey over in the town of Sierra Blanca as he allegedly drove in an erratic and dangerous manner, eventually crashing into a concrete barrier near a gas station. The criminal complaint further alleges that Mackey continued to flee on foot and agents were able to place him under arrest. During the chase, the complaint alleges, one Border Patrol agent obtained an injury to his legs and needed to be taken to the hospital. Inside Mackey’s vehicle, agents allegedly found 10 pounds of marijuana."

Officials charged Mackey with one count of high-speed flight from an immigration checkpoint. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.