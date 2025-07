EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Construction is currently underway for a seven-mile stretch of the border wall here in the Borderland.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael W. Banks says that crews have already installed 100 feet of steel in a single day.

Banks says the 30-foot panels will continue to be put up fast.

Adding more of the border wall is part of Texas' and the federal government's plans to strengthen border security, officials say.