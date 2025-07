Accused human smuggler known as ‘Monstro’ indicted on federal charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A federal grand jury indicted Manuel Alejandro Melendez-Cereceres aka "Monstro," 40, on human smuggling charges.

Melendez-Cereceres is accused of recruiting and coordinating drivers to take migrants to and from stash houses.

Courtesy: Department of Justice

Officers arrested Melendez-Cereceres on June 20 and he made his first court appearance before a federal judge the same day.

Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol are investigating Melendez-Cereceres.