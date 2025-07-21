21-year-old arrested for alleged cocaine smuggling attempt

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 21-year-old woman accused of trying to smuggle cocaine into the U.S.

Officers working at the Ysleta International Port of Entry stopped the woman just before 4 PM Sunday after a low energy portal scan found anomalies in the woman's car.

A drug-sniffing dog then found 10 bundles hidden below the rear seat. Those packages tested positive for cocaine.

After her arrest, CBP officers turned the woman over to Homeland Security Investigations to face attempted smuggling charges.