14 bodies found in shuttered Juarez crematorium identified

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office announced that 14 of the individuals whose remains were found in the shuttered Juarez crematorium have been identified.

Officials found 386 bodies in the crematorium earlier this summer. The incinerator stopped working two years ago and the former owner passed away. Since then, the bodies accumulated at the crematorium without undergoing cremation.

Of the 14 newly-identified remains, 11 have since been returned to their loved ones.

The 386 individuals consisted of 213 men, 165 women, and eight undetermined remains.

The crematorium was located in the Granjas Polo Gamboa neighborhood.

Officials anticipate that more remains will be identified in the coming days.