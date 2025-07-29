Three people rescued from Juárez mountains

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez Municipal Police rescued three people who got lost in the mountains near the "Cerro de la Biblia."

Juárez Public Safety say that an adult and two teenagers, ages 21, 17, and 16, required rescue. They called 911 after becoming stranded while hiking.

Officials called in rescue crews, including firefighters and emergency medical personnel to help the hikers. One of them had suffered an ankle injury, officials say. Police then helped the hikers get back down the trail and back to their homes.