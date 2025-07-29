Skip to Content
On the Border

Three people rescued from Juárez mountains

Juárez Public Safety
By
New
Published 11:08 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez Municipal Police rescued three people who got lost in the mountains near the "Cerro de la Biblia."

Courtesy: Juárez Public Safety
Juárez Public Safety say that an adult and two teenagers, ages 21, 17, and 16, required rescue. They called 911 after becoming stranded while hiking.

Officials called in rescue crews, including firefighters and emergency medical personnel to help the hikers. One of them had suffered an ankle injury, officials say. Police then helped the hikers get back down the trail and back to their homes.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Emma Hoggard

