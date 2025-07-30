Skip to Content
Nine detained people rescued from Juárez house

Published 11:00 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Mexican officials found nine migrants being detained inside a house in the Villa Unión Ladrillera neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez.

A victim's family reported their loved one's situation to law enforcement officials earlier this month, launching the investigation that discovered the detained migrants.

Officers tracked the victim's phone to Cruz Chávez Street and heard cries coming from inside a home. When the officers got into the house, they found eight Mexican nationals and one Salvadoran national inside.

The Red Cross then came in to provide medical assistance. The National Institute of Migration also provided help.

