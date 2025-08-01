Road Safety agents help deliver baby in Juárez intersection

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Juárez Road Safety agents helped a pregnant woman who unexpectedly gave birth in a car at the intersection of Tecnológico Avenue and Granjero.

Agents Luna and Rodarte, of unit 1087, were doing surveillance work when they got a distress call from a group of people driving in the area.

The agents started escorting the people, including the laboring woman, to the Women's Hospital, but had to stop when the baby's arrival became eminent. The agents helped the woman give birth, then called in the Red Cross for specialized medical care.

Officials did not identify the baby or the mother. The Road Safety team says social responsibility and creating "a better road culture" are their goals.