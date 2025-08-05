Skip to Content
On the Border

DOJ decides not to pursue death penalty against El Mayo

Obtained by KVIA
By
Published 4:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Justice submitted paperwork today informing the court that the Attorney General directed the DOJ not to pursue the death penalty against Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia.

The notorious co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel was met by US authorities when he landed in a private plane near El Paso last summer. The FBI arrested El Mayo and the son of his fellow Sinaloa Cartel founder, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

El Mayo was charged with numerous crimes connected to his long history with the cartel. He is currently in federal custody.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content