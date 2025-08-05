DOJ decides not to pursue death penalty against El Mayo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Department of Justice submitted paperwork today informing the court that the Attorney General directed the DOJ not to pursue the death penalty against Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada Garcia.

The notorious co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel was met by US authorities when he landed in a private plane near El Paso last summer. The FBI arrested El Mayo and the son of his fellow Sinaloa Cartel founder, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

El Mayo was charged with numerous crimes connected to his long history with the cartel. He is currently in federal custody.