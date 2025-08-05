ICE’s ‘Camp East Montana’ at Ft. Bliss to hold 1,000 migrants starting Aug. 17
FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- An ICE spokesperson just confirmed to ABC-7 that Camp East Montana, located on Ft. Bliss, will start operating August 17, 2025.
The short-term soft-sided federal detention facility is intended to house migrants who are in the middle of their removal proceedings, or who have final orders of removal.
A Department of Defense contractor is currently constructing the facility. It will initially have a 1,000-bed capacity when it opens later this month. ICE says that it also has the capacity to expand to up to 5,000 beds. ICE says it will add 250 beds a week as needed.
"ICE’s Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss, Texas, is a short-term soft-sided federal detention facility for housing illegal aliens who are in removal proceedings or who have final orders of removal.
The facility is being constructed under a Department of Defense contract, and DoD is funding the facility as part of the essential whole-of-government approach to protecting public safety and preserving national security. These necessary partnerships between federal agencies enable the government to better serve the American people.
The facility’s initial operating capacity (IOC) is set for up to 1,000 beds beginning on Aug. 17 with the capability to expand up to 5,000 detention beds, which ICE sorely needs to keep pace with its increased immigration enforcement operations against criminal aliens who are illegally present in the United States.
After the IOC is reached the contractor will add more beds in increments of 250 beds a week, until a capacity of 3,000 beds is reached. ICE personnel will be responsible for the management and operational authority pertaining to Camp East Montana. This is being carried out with contracted support and according to ICE detention standards. This soft-sided facility offers everything a traditional ICE detention facility offers, including access to legal representation and a law library, access to visitation, recreational space, medical treatment space and nutritionally balanced meals. It also provides necessary accommodations for disabilities, diet, and religious beliefs.
ICE is using Camp East Montana to help decompress ICE detention facilities in other regions. It will also serve as a processing facility, and ICE Air Operations will effectuate removals for aliens staged at the facility, which enables ICE to detain the rapidly increasing number of criminal aliens its brave officers and special agents arrest.
Facilities such as this one streamline and expedite removal processes, which is one of the Trump administration’s priorities."
Leticia Zamarripa
Public Affairs Officer/Spokeswoman
Department Of Homeland Security
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
El Paso, West Texas, New Mexico