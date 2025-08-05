ICE’s ‘Camp East Montana’ at Ft. Bliss to hold 1,000 migrants starting Aug. 17

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- An ICE spokesperson just confirmed to ABC-7 that Camp East Montana, located on Ft. Bliss, will start operating August 17, 2025.

The short-term soft-sided federal detention facility is intended to house migrants who are in the middle of their removal proceedings, or who have final orders of removal.

A Department of Defense contractor is currently constructing the facility. It will initially have a 1,000-bed capacity when it opens later this month. ICE says that it also has the capacity to expand to up to 5,000 beds. ICE says it will add 250 beds a week as needed.