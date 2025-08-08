County commissioner introduces resolution against Camp East Montana

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioner Jackie Butler is introducing a formal resolution in opposition of the development and operation of Camp East Montana. The new facility will have the capacity to host thousands of migrants who are in the middle of their removal proceedings. It is located on Fort Bliss, within Butler's precinct.

"The facility—set to become the largest detention site of its kind in the nation—is being constructed under a $1.26 billion federal contract with limited public oversight and no local consultation," Butler's office explained today.

Butler says she has concerns over the contractor's alleged lack of experience in detention management, an alleged lack of public input, the alleged risk of human rights violations and threat to civil liberties.

“The people of El Paso deserve transparency when a billion-dollar, taxpayer-funded facility is placed in their backyard,” said Commissioner Butler. “We don’t know who will staff this facility. We don’t know how detainees will be treated. And we don’t know how our local law enforcement, infrastructure, and community services will be affected. That’s unacceptable.”

Butler's resolution calls for formal briefings, hiring transparency, and giving elected officials access to the site. It will go under consideration at the El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for Monday, August 11, 2025.

ORIGINAL STORY (August 5, 2025): An ICE spokesperson just confirmed to ABC-7 that Camp East Montana, located on Ft. Bliss, will start operating August 17, 2025.

The short-term soft-sided federal detention facility is intended to house migrants who are in the middle of their removal proceedings, or who have final orders of removal.

A Department of Defense contractor is currently constructing the facility. It will initially have a 1,000-bed capacity when it opens later this month. ICE says that it also has the capacity to expand to up to 5,000 beds. ICE says it will add 250 beds a week as needed.