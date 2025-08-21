Skip to Content
ACLU speaks out against migrant detention center at Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- The ACLU is speaking out against the new migrant detention center opening at Fort Bliss.

The ACLU is hosting a news conference on the matter Thursday morning. Watch the conference below:

"Costing an estimated $1.26 billion, the tent camp could eventually hold up to 5,000 people and leave people vulnerable to extreme heat, sandstorms, and other inhumane conditions," the ACLU stated.

The Trump Administration is ordering the opening of this center as part of President Trump's efforts to remove undocumented migrants from the country.

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

