DOD civilians can now apply to work a border security detail

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Department of Defense (DOD) civilians can now apply to serve on six-month-long border security details with the Department of Homeland Security.

DOD civilians got an email notifying them of the opportunity on Wednesday, and nearly 500 DOD civilians have signed up so far, officials say.

DHS will soon start reviewing the DOD civilians' applications and will coordinate with the employee's current organization to move the employee to an ICE, CBP, or FEMA detail. Each employee's supervisor will have to approve of the detail assignment.

